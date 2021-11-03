California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,130 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DISH Network by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DISH Network by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,706,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in DISH Network by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,441,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

