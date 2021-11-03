California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Zynga worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Zynga by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zynga by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,046.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

