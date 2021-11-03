F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

