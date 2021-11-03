California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,936,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 307,306 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,224,000 after purchasing an additional 287,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Truist upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

EWBC stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

