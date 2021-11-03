F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

