California State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,881 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of UGI worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in UGI by 69.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in UGI by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 740,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in UGI by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.