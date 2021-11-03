First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 313,498 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,498 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Devon Energy worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 390,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 70,525 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after buying an additional 580,075 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $80,880,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,037,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.99.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 233.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

