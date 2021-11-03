Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

