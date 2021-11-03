1,691 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,691 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild stock opened at $258.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $264.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.
TopBuild Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
