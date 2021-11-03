1,691 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,691 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $258.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $264.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.