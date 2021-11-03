Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

