Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $314,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Water Works by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

NYSE:AWK opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.