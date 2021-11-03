Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $1.000-$1.100 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.