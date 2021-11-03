Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 434,889 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

