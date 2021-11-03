Analysts Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTX shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

