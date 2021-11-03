Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $176,880.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $161,190.14.

On Friday, September 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $172,524.33.

HCAT stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

