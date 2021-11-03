Kenneth M. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EBMT opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

