Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Petra Diamonds (PDL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Petra Diamonds (LON: PDL):

10/26/2021 – Petra Diamonds was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Petra Diamonds had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Petra Diamonds had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Petra Diamonds had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Petra Diamonds had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Petra Diamonds had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock.

PDL opened at GBX 1.59 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £140.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

