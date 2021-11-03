APi Group (APG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter.

APG stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. APi Group has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in APi Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of APi Group worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

