Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming Sells 9,074 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,552.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 17,157 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $362,527.41.

On Friday, August 6th, Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $1,846,603.08.

On Monday, August 9th, Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,312,752.00.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.88. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

