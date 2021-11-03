Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Kurt Camilleri Sells 9,992 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BKR opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

