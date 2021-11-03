Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Kurt Camilleri Sells 9,992 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE BKR opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
