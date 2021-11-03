LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.54.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

