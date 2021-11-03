Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 12,063 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after buying an additional 434,549 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 219,679 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HESM. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 154.20%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

