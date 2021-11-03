Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $297,000 Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The business had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.