Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $289,000 Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.10% of Information Services Group worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of III. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of III stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

