Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Omeros were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 982.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.87.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

