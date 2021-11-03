ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.64.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after acquiring an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

