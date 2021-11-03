First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of FuelCell Energy worth $28,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

