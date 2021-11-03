CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFE opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFE. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,970,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

