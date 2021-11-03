First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CARZ stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 35.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

