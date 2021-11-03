First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of CARZ stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
