V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,759,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,557,000 after acquiring an additional 471,922 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

