Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

