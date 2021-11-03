TaskUs (TASK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. TaskUs has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TASK opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TASK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

In related news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TaskUs stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

