Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 352 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,136 shares during the last quarter.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

