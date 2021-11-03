$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.87. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $218.73. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

