Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Portman Ridge Finance has set its Q2 guidance at $0.15 EPS.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

PTMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

