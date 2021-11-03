Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKBA opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

