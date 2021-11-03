Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 128,080 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 75,787.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,080 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,065,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HARP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

