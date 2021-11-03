Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 246,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $37,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $212,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWB opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

