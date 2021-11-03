Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) traded up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.02. 23,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,952,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in Yatsen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Yatsen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

