Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

