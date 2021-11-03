FY2024 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $110.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 29.37% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

