Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO Acquires $12,482.00 in Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $12,482.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,036.00.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $2,901,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 89.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

