$10.61 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post $10.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $11.81 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $105.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $161.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,833. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

