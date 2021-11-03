Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 214,477 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,477 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $38,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after acquiring an additional 859,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,622,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,047,000 after acquiring an additional 63,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

