Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $1.75 Million in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,367 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of research firms have commented on PLL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

