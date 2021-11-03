Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 5,851 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $222.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $225.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.52.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $2,598,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

