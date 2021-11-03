Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,833,638 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 8,145.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HyreCar worth $38,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HYRE stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. HyreCar Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $160.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.87.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. Research analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

