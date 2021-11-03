Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Hamilton Lane worth $39,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.66. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

