Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,309 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $369.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.06 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

