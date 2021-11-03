Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,275 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

